Paradox Interactive announced the postponement of the console versions of Cities: Skylines IIthe long-awaited city management software in development at Colossal Order.

Via a message published on the official websitethe Swedish company has announced that owners of PS5 and Xbox Series they will have to wait until spring 2024 to create their dream cities. The development team needs more time to complete work on the console versions of Cities: Skylines II, so the release will not be simultaneous with the PC version.

Speaking of PC, this version of the city management software will be available on Steam as originally planned starting October 24th. No postponements on this front.