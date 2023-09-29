The first of four dates of the show “Corteo”, by the Cirque Du Soleil company, started yesterday at the VFG Arena. The public from Guadalajara experienced a great show full of magic, emotion and physical skill through a staging where the comic contrasts with the tragic and where the vulnerability of the being is clothed in reality and fantasy to represent a peculiar funeral.

Rubén Guzmán, 22 years old, came for the first time. “The show is very cool, I loved it. “I can’t beat the performance of a character called ‘Valentina’ who flew across the stage.”

Alessa Acosta, 43, said. “I really liked the story and my favorite part was the juggling, you have a great moment of entertainment that is for the whole family.”

Daniel Esparza, 45, added: “I have seen several Cirque Du Soleil shows and I really liked this one, because it is like a dream that you live at the same time as the protagonist and it is something that seemed very original to me.”

Although it is a show that has been going on for many years, developed since 2004, as shared by the singer Sofía Montaño, who is part of the ensemble, this does not mean that the artists on stage do not continue to prepare; On the contrary, the work is constant and the training is arduous, precisely to continue generating that quality that characterizes a show like “Corteo”, where there are 111 talents giving everything with a lot of passion and determination.

The story addresses the magic of life and death through “Mauro”. THE INFORMATOR. Navarrese

“Corteo”, a show with great human warmth

Cirque Du Soleil is characterized by offering shows of a high physical, intellectual and emotional level. It is not for nothing that “Corteo” continues to be one of its most important projects and remains very relevant over the years, since 2004.

And yesterday, Thursday, on his first date of four at the VFG Arena, he left the public fascinated with the execution and mastery of his artists, completely dedicated to a show that represents the magic of life and death through “Mauro”, a clown who visualizes his passage through this world as if it were a carnival, where humor and tragedy merge creating an atmosphere of fantasy for that the blows of reality don’t hurt so much, in the sense of representing how ephemeral existence is if it is not lived intensely.

The evening began shortly after 9:00 p.m. with an imposing stage in the center of the arena, very sophisticated, which offered a Renaissance aesthetic. The constant of the night were the acrobatics, the resistance and the magic of the corporality of the artists on stage to provoke feelings of amazement and surprise in the spectators, but also to take them to the limit of being moved.

The company has the best acrobats in the world. THE INFORMATOR. Navarrese

“Mauro”, like a good host, during his dialogues and interaction with the audience, named several places in Jalisco such as Chapala, Tlaquepaque and Cajititlán, to tropicalize the context of his own journey and thus also steal laughter from the audience.

There was a very special moment when “Valentina”, one of the characters, rose with some large format balloons, which made her travel around the stage propelled by the hands of the audience so that she continued “flying”the moment was captured by the majority through their cell phones.

After a 20-minute intermission, the artistic show continued with its narrative to develop other unforgettable and very memorable moments on stage. “Corteo” will remain at the VFG Arena until Sunday, October 1.

Before the start of the show, THE REPORTER He had access to the rehearsals to see the great effort and dedication that the artists have to continue offering a high quality concept. It was interesting to see the good camaraderie that is perceived and that the technical team is also attentive to each and every detail so that everything goes as well as possible.

The Mexican singer Sofía Montaño and the musical director Roger Hewett. THE INFORMATOR. Navarrese

A show more alive than ever

This publishing house spoke backstage with the Mexican singer Sofía Montaño and the musical director Roger Hewett, who recalled that the last time the show was here it was in a tent and now it is in an arena format. “And while 80 or 90% of the show remains the same, they’re going to find new acts and songs, and that’s interesting,” Roger said.

Meanwhile, Sofía highlighted: “This show is a phenomenon because it has been in motion since 2004.” They also agreed that the essence of the show remains valid despite the years, because it is a concept that addresses emotions and humanity.

“The show cannot be obsolete because it is a show that is about humanity and the emotions that we all feel, such as the sadness of someone leaving, or the excitement of being together. It is a staging that speaks about us and the emotions of wanting to be close to each other, so that will never go away,” Roger reiterated.

Regarding the brotherhood that is created by being on tour for so long, Sofía shares that it is inevitable that there are not strong and endearing ties between the entire work team. “It is a show where we are all on stage for a long time together, there is an ensemble that is very strong. So, it is necessary that there be closeness and camaraderie.”

And this comment is supported by Roger: “It is the people of this show who make it special, we move together, we travel together and a beautiful bond is formed, so you will see it reflected on stage, there is a lot of love.”

“Everything is live and things can fail, but we have ways to adapt,” says Sofía. Roger ends by mentioning that, compared to the other Cirque du Soleil shows, “this is the heaviest show to move, it is very theatrical and there is a lot of drama because other shows are like fantastic worlds, and in this one we are going to see people, not crazy creatures.”