Estela is a psychological thriller with a paranormal tinge, director Adrián Araujo’s debut feature, written by Gil Espejo, whose script reaches the table of the Jalisco brothers Carlos Solís and Luis Solís, who immediately became interested in Susana’s story; a woman who has failed to heal the ghosts of her past and they finally catch up with her. The decision to co-produce with Spain and cast a cast from different countries gives the film an international look that ensures its release in theaters in Spain and in other territories outside of Mexico. The protagonist is Mara López (Spain), and the cast is completed by the stars Cristian Gamero (Spain), Meteora Fontana (Italy), Mikael Lacko (Argentina) and Andrea Torres (Mexico).

Estela tells the story of Susana, a woman who has tried to be a mother on several occasions and has not succeeded, until she moves to a house on a lake where her life finally improves when she becomes pregnant, or so she believes, because things are about to happen. become more difficult for her.

The producers are grateful for the initiatives of the State Government through the Filma Jalisco calls and consider that it is a good time in Jalisco to attract domestic and foreign capital. The main locations where filming took place during July and August were Lake Chapala, Ajijic, Amacueca and Guadalajara; as well as the Colomos Forest. The production was a great challenge for all the departments involved due to the complexity of the story, since the fiction jumps from the nineties to the present, in addition to the fact that the main character suffers changes in his body due to pregnancy. In addition to the above, we worked with child actors, animals, prosthetics and special makeup, visual effects, special effects and stunts for stunts, which undoubtedly increased the challenge but also the production value of the film.

The production will be carried out in the coming months in Europe and then look for exhibition in different renowned festivals, its release in cinemas and finally on a streaming platform to reach other markets.

