According to sources at World Of Reel, it has been reported that Christopher Nolan is in negotiations to direct the next two James Bond films.

Sources indicate that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is showing strong interest in Nolan, but talks have been delayed due to strikes in Hollywood and the director’s promotional commitments with his current film, Oppenheimer.

The proposed deal would see Nolan not only directing but also writing the James Bond films, starring Daniel Craig’s as-yet-unannounced successor.

The main point of contention in the negotiations is the amount of creative freedom Nolan wants to have for the project. Other directors such as Danny Boyle, Denis Villeneuve and Paul Greengrass have been mentioned as possible alternatives.

In an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nolan expressed that it would be an incredible privilege to direct a James Bond film. He recognized the influence that these films have had on his filmography and highlighted the importance of finding the right moment in his creative life to take on a project with the limitations and responsibilities that it entails.

Nolan emphasized that he would never want to take something like this lightly and do it wrong, so he hopes to be able to express his vision appropriately within the restrictions set in place.