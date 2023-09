Best wishes to Andriy Shevchenko. The former striker of Milan turns today, September 29, 2023, 47 years old. He scored with the Rossoneri 175 goals in 322 games dispute between Serie A, Champions League and Europa League and national cups. In Milan, the former Ukrainian striker conquered 5 trophies. Specifically, 2 Champions Leagues, a Scudetto, a European Super Cup, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED