France has never been in such trouble in Africa since it dismantled its colonial empire. That concept defined as “Françafrique”, which delineated a privileged relationship, which some saw as one of particular attention and others as a form of neocolonialism, towards its former dependencies, although still well rooted, seems to have undergone a another series of hard blows. Just as those African institutions, the African Union and above all Ecowas which contributed throughout the post-war period to trying to give a semblance of order to an area of ​​the world – West Africa – also suffered hard blows. particularly unstable, and which today risk seeing their role reduced.

It is in this context that, from 2020 to today, five governments of the so-called Françafrique countries have been overthrown: first Mali, then Burkina Faso and Guinea and then, in recent months, Niger and Gabon. If instability in the region is nothing new, given that Africa in spite of itself has a long tradition of coups, protests, failure to recognize electoral results and coups, the fact that in central-west Africa has attracted considerable attention governments have been overthrown in former French colonies and that adequate responses have not arrived from the international community that could defend the constitutional order of those countries. And a strong presence of the Wagner group in some of the states involved in this wave of coups has made some observers think that there may be a common direction with the aim of destabilizing and changing the balance in an already fragile region whose problems are closely connected to migratory flows towards Europe. The situation is probably more complex than being reduced to just this.

General instability

In recent years, global security has had to face numerous problems, from international terrorism to the Covid pandemic, from the increase in migratory flows to the outbreak of wars which have had cascading repercussions on various crisis theaters, culminating with the start of the invasion Russian in Ukraine. This situation of general deterioration in security was therefore felt primarily in the most fragile areas of the world already characterized by systematic problems of instability.

The Sahel, specifically, that band of territory south of the Sahara desert, has over the years become fertile ground for these forms of insecurity, becoming a crossroads between terrorism, migrant trafficking and ethnic and community conflicts that have long afflicted the region. And so, the Sahel itself became specially observed by the global community while, paradoxically, international institutions were gradually weakening. And it has become fertile ground for coups that have overthrown even long-standing governments.

And so, in this territory already often characterized by coups and insurrections, the situation has deteriorated further: in 2020 the president of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was overthrown by a military junta led by Colonel Assimi Goita, the following year the president of Guinea Alpha Condé was overthrown after 11 years in power while Sudan suffered its second coup within two years which contributed to the start of an internal conflict in 2023. In 2022, however, Burkina Faso witnessed a two coups d’état in the space of a few months which brought Captain Ibrahim Traoré to the helm of the country. This year, then, a group of soldiers led by Abdourahmane Tchiani overthrew the president of Niger Mohamed Bazoum and, a few months later, general Brice Oligui overthrew the president of Gabon Ali Bongo, in power since 2009 when he succeeded his father Omar , who became head of state in 1967 and thus put an end to a dynasty lasting over 50 years. And in the meantime, even in Sierra Leone a plan to overthrow the government was foiled by the local authorities.

Many observers, faced with this deterioration of security in the sub-Saharan region, have seen a hybrid threat from Russia, which by destabilizing the region could threaten many European interests and contribute to new migratory flows towards our continent, with all the consequences in the difficulty to manage arrivals and in the reactions of public opinion.

The Russian unknown

But what does Russia have to do with Africa? Many former colonial empires have maintained some form of influence in African territories once under their control. France did it first and foremost, but it is not the only one. Without getting lost in an infinite number of examples and remaining in our own backyard we can talk about the long-term relationship maintained by Italy with Libya, often fluctuating during Muammar Gaddafi’s regime, or even the agreements signed by Bettino Craxi in 1985 with Siad Barre’s Somalia. This argument, however, cannot apply to Russia, which has never had an African colonial empire, but has nevertheless managed to make its way on the continent with a relationship that began well before these years.

During the Cold War, in fact, the Soviet Union was particularly active in promoting many independence causes and many governments with markedly anti-colonialist positions. In recent years, the presence of the Wagner group has increased in Africa, a military company which, as is known, has acted as a Russian long arm in many crisis theaters. And among these theaters there have been several in which coups d’état have taken place, starting with Mali.

However, if the suspicion of involvement of the private company can be considered in the Malian case, it is difficult to imagine that in a country like Gabon, unrelated to these dynamics, the coup was directed by foreign powers: the role of Wagner and the possible involvement of other powers may have crept within a context in total deterioration, but the bulk of the problem of the Sahel region is to be found in the overall deterioration of global security which has its direct consequences in this unstable region. And today, after the death of Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, it remains to be seen how the interests and activities of the military company will change their skin in the region, without likely changing shape.

The Ecowas crisis

In the general security crisis in West Africa, the crisis of the main supranational organization active in this area, namely the Economic Community of West African States, better known by its English acronym Ecowas or the French one Cedao, does not go unnoticed. This regional bloc pursues peace, stability and economic collaboration between the countries of the western part of the continent, and since 1975 it has however had to deal with the great differences between the different realities that compose it.

However, despite the difficulty in obtaining results of economic collaboration, such as a single currency long hoped for especially by those who want to leave behind the experience of the CFA franc, the organization has contributed on several occasions to protecting legitimately elected governments in the face of blows out of hand, with measures ranging from suspension from ECOWAS to economic sanctions and military intervention. Without going to fish for remote examples, when between 2016 and 2017 Gambia entered a crisis due to President Yahya Jammeh’s failure to recognize the electoral defeat at the hands of the challenger Adama Barrow, Ecowas played a decisive role, threatening even a military intervention. Thus, the crisis was resolved and Barrow, duly elected, became president. But faced with the recent series of coups, Ecowas has not managed the situation with the same effectiveness and today there is a risk of finding a new enemy at home.

In fact, between 2020 and 2022, Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso were expelled from the organization and, when this year Niger joined the group of coup-plotting countries, ECOWAS no longer seemed to be able to afford to let things go. faced with the removal of a regularly elected head of state in a member country: at that point the credibility of the entire regional bloc was affected. Thus, an ultimatum was issued to Niger with the threat of military intervention attached, during which Mali and Burkina Faso said they were ready to go to war alongside Niamey if the attack actually started. Once the ultimatum expired without Niger changing its position, no military intervention took place and no results were achieved through other means. And ECOWAS found itself in perhaps the most difficult position in its almost 50 years of existence.

A new alliance

After Mali and Burkina Faso had said they were ready to militarily support Niger in the event of Ecowas intervention, the relationship between these three countries became increasingly closer, to the point that in September, about a month after the expiry of the ultimatum part of the regional bloc, the three countries have signed an alliance that provides for common defense in the event of aggression: a sort of small West African NATO. With the difference that this small bloc is very close to Russia, as demonstrated by the recent trip to Burkina Faso by Moscow’s Deputy Defense Minister Junus-bek Evkurov. A fact that seems destined to ward off any intervention, diplomatic or military, by ECOWAS and to change the face of the regional bloc, creating a sort of new bloc in the region.

But, in addition to this, the other reality that is losing ground in the area seems to be France, which has lost a series of close allies in the region due to the series of coups and which has therefore been forced to withdraw its military contingent from Niger. With the fear that other countries, even without approaching the new alliance, could take advantage of it to loosen relations with Paris. And that a conflict could arise between opposing blocs in Africa too, in a continent already worn out by profound crises.