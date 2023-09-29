loading…

The suicide bomb attack occurred during the commemoration of the Prophet’s birthday in Pakistan. Photo/thecable.ng

ISLAMABAD – A total of 52 people were killed and dozens of others were injured as a result of a suicide bombing on Friday (29/9/2023) at the commemoration of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad SAW, near a mosque in Balochistan province, Pakistan.

According to officials and media, many of those injured are known to be in critical condition.

“The explosion in Mastung District is suspected to have been a suicide attack,” Mastung Assistant Commissioner Atta Ul Munim told reporters.

The official said a senior police officer, Mohammad Nawaz, who was killed in the blast, was the main target of the attack.

“The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the blast,” said a statement from the office of Pakistan’s interim prime minister, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The statement added, “The Prime Minister’s prayer is for forgiveness for the deceased and patience for the family.”

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area, has seen several flashpoints of conflict in recent months following a decades-long insurgency.

The uprising was launched by separatist groups who accuse Islamabad of unfairly exploiting the province’s resources.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.