The path of Cyberpunk 2077 has touched all extremes: from the most absolute hype during its development to the deepest pit after its launch… even being removed from the PlayStation Store and with other stores (Xbox, Steam…) accepting returns even having exceeded the usual requirements.

CD Projekt has not managed to get close to Hello Games’ milestone with No Man’s Sky because it has not left Cyberpunk 2077 as promised (pre-release), but that doesn’t mean that the studio has done a tremendous job fixing the mess. All the improvements introduced over the years, Update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty DLC have managed to redeem the video game (they have fulfilled this promise), but they also mark an end.

Gabe Amatangelo, director of the game, gave an interview to PCGamer to reveal CD Projekt’s plans now that they have officially finished with Cyberpunk 2077. After giving the final touches (there are still things to polish), they will focus on the sequel, known as Project Orion. He remembers it, rather, because we know that it is a reality from 2022. Amatangelo will take care of it.

In summary: Cyberpunk 2077 is officially finished with Phantom Liberty and CD Projekt confirms that it will dedicate itself to creating the sequel. On the other hand, we know that the studio has plans for The Witcher: the development of the fourth installment has already begun… and it has to surpass the bar left by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its two expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood andWine.

In VidaExtra | This is how Cyberpunk 2077 has changed after Update 2.0: skill trees, cyberware, armed cars and more

In VidaExtra | There are still bugs in Cyberpunk 2077, but I didn’t let CD Projekt’s scars stop me from enjoying Night City

In VidaExtra | The Witcher 4 will be the beginning of a new saga, at the same time that CD Projekt is working on two other AAA