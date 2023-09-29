We are in a golden age when it comes to video game adaptations to film and television. The journey to get to this point was long and winding, and certainly one of the productions that paved the way was the Castlevania animated series on Netflix. Therefore, there were many expectations surrounding its new spin-off.

We are talking about Castlevania: Nocturne, a new show based on the story and characters of Konami’s famous intellectual property. Did it survive the hype? Fortunately, the first reviews have already come to light and are very favorable, so we could be in front of a new must-have for the streaming service.

Is Castlevania: Nocturne on Netflix worth it?

At the time of writing this article, the television show has a 96% approval rating on the Tomatazos Tomatometer. This means that the vast majority of critics who saw Season 1 recommend it. There are even those who claim that it is better than its predecessor.

Critics praised the animation and art style, while others praised its approach that combines elements of action and horror. Another factor that stands out is the narrative and character development. Of course, some people claimed that the start is slow and, at worst, uninteresting.

Below, we share some of the reviews collected by the Tomatazos media:

“Overall, Castlevania: Nocturne lives up to its predecessor and establishes itself as a must-watch series. Its conceptually rich story, well-defined characters, and impressive action sequences make it a standout adaptation. With its success, Nocturne sets the bar high for future spin-offs,” said Tom Misch of Game Is Hard.

“Well-paced, full of characters that intrigue you and punch you in the face, Castlevania: Nocturne is a great new addition to the Castlevania franchise,” said Sarah Musnicky of Nightmarish Conjurings.

Castlevania: Nocturne surprises with its visuals

“Castlevania: Nocturne goes deeper and achieves much more than its predecessor. “It doesn’t just feel like a teaser, but rather like the first act in a much larger war that can finally be properly addressed now that a certain familiar face has appeared,” commented Bloody Disgusting’s Daniel Kurland.

“Castlevania fans know they need to see Nocturne. Everyone else will almost certainly enjoy it. From the spin-off’s new color palette to its message, Nocturne is a masterful new frontier that will satisfy returning fans,” noted Game Rant’s Joshua Kristian Mccoy.

What is Castlevania: Nocturne?

This new spin-off focuses on one of the most popular characters in the Konami franchise: Richter Belmont. Its original story takes place in 1792 during the French Revolution. Annette, a witch from the Caribbean, searches for the last descendant of the family of vampire hunters to prevent the resurgence of a mysterious being.

The director of Castlevania: Nocturne is Sam Deats, while Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley served as showrunner and screenwriter, respectively. The Project 51 studio together with Powerhouse Animation were in charge of the production.

Castlevania: Nocturne is shaping up to be a must-see series for fans

But tell us, do you plan to watch this animated show? Have you already seen it? What do you think about it? Let us read your opinion in the comments.

All 8 episodes of Season 1 of Castlevania: Nocturne are now available on Netflix. Click here to read more news related to the franchise.

