The former player then revealed: “If the Nigerian leaves on a free transfer I’m happy”

Speaking to the microphones of Bobo TV, Antonio Cassano expressed his thoughts on the Osimhen-Napoli affair, harshly criticizing the president of the Azzurri Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Below is what is reported: “De Laurentiis’ behavior is unworthy. In 41 years of life I have never seen a club that takes the piss out of its best player. Then he makes an intervention where he says that they didn’t want to offend, without asking sorry. Unworthy behaviour, if Osimhen leaves on a free transfer I’m happy, so De Laurentiis takes a crazy indent. The behavior he’s had towards this player in recent days is unworthy, disgusting stuff.”