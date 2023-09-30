The numerous problems that new iPhone 15 owners are suffering from getting CarPlay to work right now.

One of the main novelties that the new iPhone 15 series has included is compatibility with the USB type C cable, leaving the classic Lightning as a memory of the past.

It was expected that there would be a series of problems related to the USB-Cand one of those first affected services seems to be CarPlay.

According to MacRumours, there are numerous complaints from dozens of users who claim that they cannot make the CarPlay works with iPhone 15.

And it seems that not all USB type A to USB type C cables on the market work in certain vehicles and the iPhone 15.

“I got in my car this morning, plugged in my phone with a USB-A to USB-C cable to use Carplay and found that it won’t connect. Charges, but no Carplay. In the Carplay settings on my phone, it says the name of my car as if it were connected, but nothing appears on the screen,” says one affected user.

“I work at a dealership, so I tried it on several different cars and nothing worked. My car doesn’t have USB-C ports, so I tried the C to C cable provided by Apple on a 2023 model and it didn’t work. So it seems that USB-A to USB-C does not allow Carplay or simply no longer works with non-Apple chargers.” they add.

On the other hand, two users add that they were able to get CarPlay to work with USB-A to USB-C cables with Belkin brand cables.

“After trying 2 good quality cables, I called Apple support about this. They proceeded to use several potential remedies that did not work. The call ended when I agreed to try the cable supplied with the phone, after getting a suitable adapter. When I got home I tried 4 more cables. 3 of them worked, these being from Sony, Samsung and Nintendo,” he comments.

“Today I tried the Apple cable + adapter and it works too. Good quality cables previously gave me no problems, mainly with charging, but also with high-speed PC to VR headset connection. Connecting iPhone to Windows PC worked fine with one of them (I was able to connect to my phone in iTunes). I suspect there is a specification point that the 3 “good quality” cables have left out. If so, I don’t know if it is the car or the iPhone that has particularities in this specification,” he adds.

The only viable solution

It seems that the best solution in this regard is for the user to try a wide variety of cables from different brands, until CarPlay definitely works with the iPhone 15.

Apparently Apple could already be working on an update to improve compatibility with some cables, or they will explain in more detail which USB type C cables work on the new iPhone 15.

Although most complaints come from users who are limited to USB A ports in their vehicles, there are other reports about vehicles with a USB type C port or some even talk about CarPlay not working in wireless mode.