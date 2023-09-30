On 31 December 2006, Berlusconi’s AC Milan, semi-finalists of the Champions League, closed the balance sheet with a profit of 2.48 million and a turnover of 293 million, a record at the time. Last June 30th, RedBird’s AC Milan, semi-finalist of the Champions League and with the scudetto on their chest, closed the balance sheet with a profit of 6 million and a turnover of over 400 million, a potential absolute record in the history of the club’s revenues (the figures are not still official, they will become so at the next shareholders’ meeting at the end of October). It seems like a scene from Back to the Future, it is the glittering present of today’s Devil: after almost 17 years of reds in the balance sheet, Milan has returned to putting a plus sign on the accounts and the beauty of this story is that, while Gerry Cardinale shapes the club following the principles of sustainability, revolutionizing the way of doing the market and increasingly integrating football, other sports and entertainment, Pioli and his team are chasing the scudetto and second star from the roof of Serie A.