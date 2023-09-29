The owner of RedBird and the Rossoneri spoke to the New York Post: “We need to do more in information. The digital media must be consolidated, the others must innovate”

Gerry Cardinale is back to speaking. The number one of RedBird and the Rossoneri spoke about his entrepreneurial vision to the New York Post. He spoke about investments, information and also data, leveraging the well-known “moneyball” system. His Milan has undertaken a path based above all on the analysis of data applied to the market. In the last session, with Moncada and Furlani at the helm, the Rossoneri invested in 10 players. Many of them have already had the opportunity to get noticed. Above all Reijnders, Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic.

data

—

Cardinale spoke like this about the data, but also about the different investment sectors they have. Sports clubs – Milan and Toulouse in football -, media and beyond. “Skydance Media in Hollywood does everything from theatrical films to sports content. This ties into what LeBron James is doing at SpringHill productions and what Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are doing at Artists Equity. Our first film it’s the story of Air Jordan. Additionally, we have a data analytics business in sports that has its roots in baseball. Now we’re applying that to European soccer, so the connection is deep and it’s definitely accelerating.”

prices

—

Cardinale also spoke about sports clubs in general and their costs: “There is always someone willing to pay the selling price, but this can be a dangerous game. Sometimes people hold their noses and jump in, trusting in the that things continue to go up. But any student of economic history knows that’s not sustainable, at least not at the current pace and trajectory. I don’t think sports is overvalued in the long term, but I do think it’s overvalued relative to the current moment Between today and yesterday, there could be some shifts in how money is absorbed and then reduced.” Cardinale has worked with several big names in the film industry. “There are very few celebrities we would do business with. But if you look at Dwayne Johnson, LeBron James, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Tom Cruise, they all have an entrepreneurial mindset and you can build companies around them. Including a celebrity does not increase the value of a company. But when you find Ben Affleck, one of the smartest people ever known, and you do a Venn diagram between the two of us, then it’s really interesting. He sees the media industry in ways we could never see, we show him how to make it monetizable.”

information

—

Among the various sectors in which Cardinale has invested there are also information companies: “One of our mandates is to invest more in this area. There are digital news and large operators, and both are in difficulty in terms of the acceleration trajectory of profits and cash flow. Digital media must be consolidated, while the big ones must innovate. We are trying to understand this landscape and there are few people in the world who can navigate it better than our partner, Jeff Zucker.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

strategy

—

The closing is on RedBird’s strategy: “What we’re building is a hybrid of private equity, operational commitment and building companies with a capital solutions mindset – we like to bring scalable capital to solve problems. Most Private Equity is about raising funds and scaling assets. Our measure of success is building great companies that solve needs or dislocations in their respective industries. Everyone has money today: institutional asset managers, pension funds, investment organizations , even sovereign governments. In this context, the world does not need another middle-market private equity fund. So the question is: what is your reason for existing?”.

September 29, 2023 (modified September 29, 2023 | 4:46 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED