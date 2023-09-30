Captain Tsubasa premieres its new season. We already know the release date and the platforms on which it will be available one of the most incredible stories in the manga/anime world, related to sports. In this case the world of football.

And if you are football lovers you will like to read our EA Sports FC 24 and everything related to the new game for Nintendo Switch from Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. These are all the details we know right now about the premiere of the new season of Captain Tsubasa:

The new season of the anime will air for the first time officially on October 1, 2023.

The platforms on which it will be available are Crunchyroll y Pluto TV.

This new season of the series It will have a total of 39 episodes.

Via: Twitter “X”