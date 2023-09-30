Capcom celebrates its 40th birthday with thanks to the players.

In a time full of great releases for all platforms, it is not a bad idea to offer the occasional free game to give your wallet a break. In the case of Nintendo lovers, they have been offered eight classic NES and SNES games, all of them free thanks to Capcom. The company has launched a website that allows you to enjoy mythical adventures of the consoles included in the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, although This time it is not necessary to pay a single cent.

Capcom Town is a website free access, it is unknown whether it is a temporary or permanent offer. The title in question allows you to play the Famicon and Super Famicon versions of each of the following NES and SNES games

Mega Man (NES)Mega Man 2 (NES)Ghosts ‘N Goblins (NES)Super Ghouls ‘N Ghosts (SNES)Breath of Fire (SNES)Final Fight ( SNES)Street Fighter II (SNES)Mega Man X (SNES)

All eight games can be played in their entirety, although it is not clear to what extent they are good emulators, as the experience in each browser can vary in its own way. Having said that, Capcom Town will celebrate Capcom’s 40th anniversary without requiring an account on any platform. In fact, the page is accessible on mobile phones and tablets, although the company always recommends the use of PC.

This is Capcom Town

Capcom Town “is a special digital tourist destination created to help celebrate Capcom’s 40th anniversary,” the company explains. In addition to playing, You can enjoy exhibits containing original artwork and game development resources for various Capcom titles. Recently, the company explained that it considered the price of games to be very low, since “video game development now costs 100 times more than in the NES era,” while prices have not increased to the same extent. On the other hand, a few months ago the company’s future plans were revealed.

