The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be the stage where Saul “Canelo” Alvarez expose your super middleweight titles against Jermell Charlo.

Both boxers passed the scale this Friday where they marked 167.4 pounds, the fight is agreed at 168 so everything is ready for this Saturday’s show.

Saúl Álvarez, in addition to his corner headed by Eddy Reynoso, his family and the fans who will come to the venue, will be accompanied by two Mexican singers: Danna Paola and Santa Fe Klan.

“Your team was the one that contacted me and we agreed, it is an honor that you sing the Anthem,” Saúl expressed a few weeks ago.

While Santa Fe Clan He will accompany “Canelo” on his way to the ring, the rapper will not be alone, he will go with Tornillo, all this was made official in an Instagram live by both the boxer and the singer.

“Thank you for the carnal invitation. Saturday, September 30, in your fight, singing some songs supporting you, from the neighborhood to the neighborhood,” reads the Guanajuato native’s social networks.

