The Canadian military, a NATO country which is currently arguing with India. Photo/The Globe and Mail

JAKARTA – You have is at odds with India after Ottawa accused New Delhi’s secret agents of killing Sikh activists; Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, who has become a Canadian citizen, is considered by India to be the leader of the Sikh separatists.

Canada claims that its accusations are credible and originate from the Five Eyes espionage network (United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand).

However, India dismissed these accusations. Moreover, New Delhi expelled Ottawa diplomats in response to protests. New Delhi also stopped granting new visas to Canadians.

So far the dispute between the two countries has only reached the level of a diplomatic dispute. It is hoped that this feud will not spread to the military realm because both parties are both strong countries.

Just to note, India is one of the world’s nuclear powers. Meanwhile, Canada is a member of the NATO military alliance led by the United States (US).

Canadian Military Strength

Military Power Rankings

In 2023, Canada’s military strength was ranked 27th out of 145 countries by the Global Fire Power (GFP) annual review. This country has a Power Index score of 0.3956.

Defense Budget

Canada’s defense budget currently reaches USD36,300,000,000