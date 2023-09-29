The price of Fortnite V-Bucks rises this month, now it will be up to €10 more expensive to buy the in-game currency.

Anyone who knows the battle royale of Epic Games You will know that, in addition to being a free game, it includes a payment currency known as PaVo with which to buy accessories and skins, or even battle passes. It seems that things are going to get a little more complicated for the players, because Epic has decided increase the price of Fortnite V-Bucks.

The increase will be applied on October 27, 2023 and will bring with it a price change ranging from €1 to €10. The initiative began a long time ago in Mexico, Canada and the United Kingdom, but now it will be applied in the Euro zone, the United States and other territories. And yes, that also involves Spain.

What then are the new prices to pay to buy V-Bucks in Fortnite? Next, we review them:

1,000 V-Bucks – (7,99 €) 8,99 €

2,800 V-Bucks – (19,99 €) 22,99 €

5,000 V-Bucks – (31,99 €) 36,99 €

13,500 V-Bucks – (79,99 €) 89,99 €

The reason for the change, as explained by Epic Games, is the inflation that is being experienced globally. They seek to adapt these prices to the new economic reality, although the announcement comes at a delicate moment, after the announcement of the dismissal of 16% of the workforce of the company, more than 800 employees.

Fuente