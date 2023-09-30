Intesa Sanpaolo chooses iGenius to implement its AI technology

Intesa Sanpaolothe first Italian bank and among the main in Europe, has chosen Geniusa cutting-edge company that applies its own AI technology generative to business intelligence (BI), to implement your own BI solutions. Genius is a platform that simplifies theaccess to data using the natural languagecapable of offering a personalized professional configuration because it is built on the needs of the end user, also through the automation of various functions.

Intesa Sanpaolo will thus adopt the iGenius generative business intelligence solution “Crystal”, already successfully tested within the Group through Fideuram Private Banking. Crystal, based on cutting-edge technology GPTharness the power of generative AI by providing powerful insights and decision-making tools, analyze large amounts of data and extracts solutions to support decisions and projects. Intesa Sanpaolo will be able, in this way, to implement BI solutions that will enhance its processes, improving efficiency and overall productivity.

“The use of artificial intelligence solutions, such as the one proposed by iGenius, and large quantities of data is increasingly establishing itself in the world of work and in our business landscape as a key to transformation and simplification”, he declared Marco Ditta, Head of Data & Artificial Intelligence at Intesa Sanpaolo. “For this reason it is essential to adopt an approach that sees man at the center of projects and processes. This approach gives priority to needs of people in the company organization and proposes the use of technology to support and enhance professional skills; creates a more efficient and effective working environment, in which people participate in the design of new solutions and new processes and are trained in the use of new technologies, thus contributing to the evolution of the way of working in this new era”, concluded Ditta.

Uljan Sharka, Founder and CEO of iGenius underlined that “the partnership between Intesa Sanpaolo and iGenius is a demonstration of the direction in which the future of work is moving, where advanced technologies such as generative BI will play a fundamental role in driving the business success and data-driven decisions. Both companies adopt a human-centered approach, ensuring benefits for all stakeholders, first and foremost employees and customers. Furthermore, iGenius and Intesa Sanpaolo are working to implement products with particular attention to sustainability, introducing intelligent data processing methods that optimize the use of computational resources with green effects on data centers”.

Subscribe to the newsletter