The Makassar City Resort Police arrested seven people in connection with a case of alleged bullying and abuse of minors which went viral on social media on Wednesday, September 27 2023 on Jalan Toddopuli, Makassar, South Sulawesi.

“We carried out an investigation based on the video circulating and going viral on social media. Then we carried out a search for the perpetrators and arrested five minors, two adults,” said Makassar Police Chief Commissioner Mokh Ngajib when releasing the case at the police station. local, Friday 29 September 2023.

According to him, from the results of the examination and investigation it was found that from this incident, someone deliberately videotaped and then recorded the treatment of the victim, then posted it and circulated widely on social media.

Meanwhile, the motive for this incident, said the police chief, was jealousy. The perpetrator was jealous because the victim was with a man. They were a group of female junior high school students, however, two adult perpetrators with the initials A (18) and N (19) were suspected of being involved when the incident took place.

“They are junior high school students. There are two adults. For now they have only been detained, then after this an investigation and investigation will be carried out on the perpetrators. Whether these seven people were directly involved or not is still being investigated,” he explained.

The former Palembang City Police Chief stated that the seven people were arrested because they were at the crime scene when the incident occurred. For their respective roles, he said, intensive examination is still being carried out.

“The victim has been taken to hospital. We are still investigating who these seven people carried out the abuse, who made the video,” he said.

Of course, this is a minor, we adjust it according to the juvenile justice process. “Then we will carry out justice for the adults according to the provisions,” he said.

Regarding the victim’s condition after the incident, the police chief added, he had received treatment and assistance from the Regional Technical Implementation Unit (UPTD) for the Protection of Women and Children (PPA) of the Makassar City Government.

