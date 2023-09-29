The Argentine is declining also because he has always played up to now: in Salerno he can rest, and in attack…

For better or for worse, Inter always gravitates towards the Bull. Both in the 15 points scored, which still allow the Nerazzurri to enjoy a reassuring view from up there, and in the unexpected tumble against Sassuolo, which abruptly broke the spell, Lautaro Martinez’s footprint is clearly visible. The captain is now the litmus test of the team: he led a furious start and was in good shape until the derby, on the contrary he was gasping for air on Wednesday evening while Berardi turned the game around as he pleased. The Argentine is a UNESCO heritage site at Inter and must be safeguarded, perhaps more than has been done to date. For this reason, after starting him in 7 out of 7 matches between Italy and Europe, Simone Inzaghi thinks the time has come for a rest. The decision will be made between today, when the team moves towards Salerno, and tomorrow, the day of the match against the Granata, but the indications are clear.

The total minutes played by Lautaro at the start of the season out of a total of 630.

In short, a regenerating bench is likely for the very energetic Toro, who played 601 of the 630 total minutes (he came out in the last 10 on his debut with Monza and in the last 19 in Empoli). The consequence is the launch of the Thuram-Sanchez couple, new and yet to be assembled. Compared to his Argentine twin, the Frenchman had more breaks: he sat out in San Sebastian and never played a full 90 minutes. The Chilean, however, is still an unknown and is trying to carve out a comedy role for himself in this second Inter life. Marcus and Alexis have never supported the attack alone, but imagination is now a necessity for Inzaghi, given that Arnautovic’s injury has reduced the possibility of turning the pieces in front of him to the bare minimum. Indeed, the coach studies the strategic advancement of a few good feet from the midfield: rather than Mkhitaryan, Simone “sees” Klaassen as a wild card and added midfielder. The former Dutchman is working to become an offensive “+1” and could be used for part of the match tomorrow at Arechi.

Inzaghi’s compass is the end of last season: he reached the Champions League qualification and the Istanbul final thanks to an almost scientific alternation of forces, especially in attack. The idea of ​​reproducing something similar in 2023-24 has already partly broken, like the hamstring of Arna’s left thigh. Only in two months will Simone be able to return to the original management plan, even if there was already a certain imbalance between the pair of rampant starters, who the fans now embrace with the name “Thu-La”, and the two 34-year-old reserves who they are busy behind their backs. It’s a different world compared to last year: the difference in altitude is clear and even a little worrying, regardless of Marko’s physical problems.

Lautaro’s goals in the first 3 days of the championship. Since then, he has no longer found the net in Serie A: he has not scored since 3 September.

While waiting for the Austrian to heal and begin to demonstrate that he deserves the noble stage of San Siro, the Chilean will have to try to roar like the lion he once was. In Appiano they knew it well, Alexis is as talented as he is fluctuating, especially now that the years on his shoulders have become many. This is why no one was surprised by the difference between the inspired Chilean on Basque soil and the bungling one seen on Wednesday against Sassuolo. Having interrupted Inter’s run, however, forces Sanchez to take on a surplus of responsibility: from Salernitana onwards his minutes are destined to increase, even from the start. If the structural deficiency in the department cannot be masked, at least the energies can be measured. However, Thuram is still hot next to him, replaced when it was necessary to put the Emilians back together: many would have wanted him on the pitch for once until the end because without Marcus you lose kilos, centimeters and stage presence.

Lautaro scored his last goal in Serie A almost a month ago, on 3 September against Fiorentina: it was the fifth in the first three matchdays, helping to imagine Inter dominating the entire season. Then, like everyone else, after the derby, Toro also got less upset: they dropped their performance and added (only) a celebration against Real Sociedad, in the desperate assault in search of an equaliser. The international flight to Argentina to play a couple of matches with the world champion Selección did not help him manage the fatigue. Beyond any human tiredness, Martinez is useful on the pitch for his charisma and belonging: since he got the armband he shows the way to all his teammates. For this reason, on the night of the defeat against Sassuolo, he used Instagram to tell his 10.7 million followers that we must continue to be a team, “with our heads held high and without giving up”. Against a Paulo Sousa with his back against the wall there is the risk of a repeat slip-up, but Toro himself knows that it is even more important to show up well-rested on Tuesday against Benfica: the Champions League of the reigning vice-champions passes from there.

