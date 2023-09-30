He Good end It is an event that will occur from November 17 to 20, 2023. As usual, during this weekend thousands of stores are offering incredible offers so that all consumers have the opportunity to access technology, household items, clothing, furniture and any item necessary for their lives.

And although everything looks attractive at a discount, the truth is that there are offers that are not really beneficial and there are certain items that you should avoid buying during this period, so you will ensure that you get the best value for your money. The recommendation, before you decide to buy any of these items, is that you review the list that Profeco publish with the real prices and this way you can see if a discount has really been applied or not.

Things that are not recommended to buy at Buen Fin

Vacation trips:

Even if he makes eyes at you and your body screams vacation! It is best to pay for a trip on your own or in another season because during this weekend, trip prices are often inflated before a discount is applied, which can lead to paying more than necessary.

Latest generation electronics:

At Buen Fin you will find discounts on electronics, but the newest and most popular models often do not have significant discounts, so if you want them you can wait for prices and offers on these products to stabilize or buy a model with a good discount.

Furniture and large appliances:

The best thing is that before you start making that purchase, look for previous prices and compare with other establishments in order to make a smart purchase. Prices can often go up before the event to make the discounts seem bigger than they really are, so check and don’t be fooled!

