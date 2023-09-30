Btp Valore, guaranteed minimum coupon rates

The Ministry of Economy and Finance announces that the series of guaranteed minimum coupon rates for the second issue of the BTP Valore, which will take place from Monday 2nd to Friday 6th October (until 1.00 pm), unless early closure, is the following: 4.10% for the first, second and third year; 4.50% for the fourth and fifth year. At the end of the placement, a note from the Mef reports, the definitive coupon rates will be announced which may be confirmed or revised, but only upwards, based on the market conditions on the closing day of the issue. The ISIN code of the security during the placement period is IT0005565392.



The Mef recalls that the BTP Valore is reserved exclusively for small savers (so-called retail investors) and provides, for the first time, nominal coupons paid quarterly and a maturity of 5 years with an extra final loyalty premium of 0.5 % of invested capital. The BTP Valore can be purchased by the saver through their home banking, if enabled for online trading functions, or by contacting the bank or post office where they have a current account and securities deposit account. The security will be placed on the Mot platform of the Italian Stock Exchange at par (i.e. with a price equal to 100), without constraints or commissions.

The usual preferential taxation for government bonds of 12.5% ​​is expected and exemption from inheritance taxes on coupons and loyalty bonuses. The minimum investment is equal to 1,000 euros and no maximum limit will be applied ensuring complete satisfaction of orders, except for the ministry’s right to close the issue early in the manner indicated in the information sheet available on the website of the Mef and on the Treasury Department website in the Public Debt section (www.dt.mef.gov.it/debitopubblico), where the FAQs are also published.

