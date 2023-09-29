BTp, 3 billion assigned to ten-year bonds. Yield at 4.93%, the best since October 2012

Sharp surge in yields 5 and 10 year BTp assigned today at auction by the Treasury which, on the primary market, return to levels not seen since 2012. As Radiocor reports, in detail the Treasury has issued the first tranche of the new 5-year benchmark BTp expiring 02/01/2029 for 5 billion compared to a request of 6.801 billion.

The yield rose by 62 cents to 4.41%; to find a higher level of returns at auction you have to go back to the placement of 30 August 2012 (4.73%). The third tranche of the 10-year BTp expiring 01/03/2034: compared to requests for 4.266 billion, the amount issued was 3 billion while the yield, increasing by 68 cents on last month’s auction, stood at 4.93% (at the highest level since October 2012).

The Treasury also placed the 19th tranche of the CcTeu deadline 04/15/2026 for 750 million (requests for 1.501 million) obtaining a gross yield of 4.12% and the 14th tranche of the CcTeu deadline 10/15/2030 for 750 million (requests for 1.495 billion) with a yield of 4.89%.

