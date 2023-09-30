Doruk’s mother continues her particular war against Asiye. She doesn’t want her son to stay with her and she won’t stop until she gets it. First, she will make young Eren believe that Doruk has given up on her dreams because of her, but he will be convinced that they can fulfill them together.

Doruk is not willing to leave his relationship with Asiye, but Nebahat will take another step in this war that seems to have no end. He will give 10,000 lira to Asiye’s boss, in exchange for him firing her.

The young woman will discover it and confront her, although Nebahat will tell her that it does not matter what she says or does because she will not stop until she makes her life hell. Ömer’s sister is unwilling to give up and will confront her, but Nebahat will pretend that he has done nothing when Doruk arrives and overhears her argument. What will happen now? Will Doruk side with Nebahat or Asiye?

Don’t miss the next episodes of Hermanos to find out! We are waiting for you, on Monday and Tuesday, on Antena 3!

–