loading…

British Ministry of Defense intelligence concluded that Russia had lost 90 aircraft since the war broke out in Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

LONDON – British intelligence concluded the Air Force Russia has lost 90 aircraft since the start of the war in Ukraine. The Air Force also became less powerful because its fighter jets were overworked.

The British Ministry of Defense said in its latest daily intelligence report on Thursday that Russia was rapidly depleting its fighter aircraft fleet due to overuse. This happened because the conflict lasted longer than expected.

“All aircraft have a projected lifespan, in terms of flying hours,” the intelligence report said.

“It is very likely that with this additional use, Russia will consume a lot of its airframe life much faster than planned,” continued the British Ministry of Defense intelligence report, reported by Business Insider, Friday (29/9/2023).

According to the report, some Russian military aircraft carried out more strikes than in peacetime.

“Despite their reduced survivability, Russia still maintains the ability to increase the level of attacks on occupied Ukrainian territory.”

Since the early weeks of the conflict, Russia has struggled to control Ukrainian airspace, even with its much larger and more sophisticated Air Force.

Russian aircraft continue to attack Ukrainian positions, but often do so from safe areas controlled by Russian forces.

But excessive use of fighter jets could give Ukraine an advantage in air combat. That’s the analysis of engineering expert Michael Bohnert in an article for Defense News.