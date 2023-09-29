BORSALINO the charm of nature for spring summer 2024. Photo: Nick Zonna

The Garden of Eden is the starting point of the stylistic research of Jacopo Politi, Head of Design Borsalino, who for Spring-Summer 2024 puts nature at the center of everything, expressing a boundless desire for lightness.

Jacopo Politi, Head of Style Borsalino, takes us into his very personal Garden of Eden to discover the Spring-Summer 2024 collection, an imaginative journey that celebrates nature in all its forms. Everything is rarefied and fluid, from the materials to the workmanship, from the color nuances to the accessories, for a joyful collection that traces, outlines and underlines the elegance of lightness.

The choice of materials is consistent with the history of Borsalino, which prefers handcrafted natural fibres. We start with Panama in all finenesses, proposed this year in the new Total White versions with Fine weave (Medea) and Total Black with a ‘wet effect’ glazed finish (Andrea). There is therefore space for Treccia Paglia, Papier cerato, Parasisol and Rafia, the true protagonist of the season, which is available in braided, fringed, stitched or crochet variants, such as on the Ines beret which already promises to be a bestseller. They are airy and light materials, those of Spring-Summer 2024, which the manual workmanship of Borsalino artisans enrich with geometric motifs, embroidered belts and fringes.

White with its infinite shades of light, delicate pastel nuances and a precise choice of strong colors – Ibiscus, Sunset and Tigri Blue – define the chromatic scale of a collection that loves to play with decorative elements. The ribbons are multiplying: the classic grosgrain ribbons in the colors Emerald, Moon, Azalea and Turquoise are joined by those in silk satin, in trimmings, in jacquart twine, in degradé or fringed raffia and in baguette rhinestones and hand-embroidered sequins. Tassels, chains and feathers chase each other from one hat to another, transporting us into a joyful and carefree dimension.

Absolute novelty: the removable earrings of the Kris model. Special mention for the new summer felts, very light and in shocking colours, and for the ‘ceremonial’ mini-collection, dedicated to those who love wearing hats on the most special spring occasions.

The protagonists of the rich Borsalino fabric collection are délavé denim, a very light summer tweed and broderie anglaise, as well as the new ‘straw effect’ fibres. Among the new shapes, noteworthy are the Cardi baseball cap completely open on the back, the wide-brimmed Miranda and Donna cloches, the buckets in the micro (Kori), maxi (Yuri) or multi-pocket (Worker) versions, and the flat cap with six segments with the Sun maxi-visor and, finally, the Kourtney scarf-visor.

The Borsalino soft-accessories collection is dedicated to the sea: sarongs, caftans, shawls, twilly, elastic bands for hats and beach towels that meet seasonal themes to celebrate the lightheartedness of unforgettable summer moments.

Nick Zonna photo shoot

