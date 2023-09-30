The Empoli coach, Aurelio Andreazzoli, presented the next Serie A match scheduled at the Dall’Ara against Motta’s Bologna.

“I expected the team to get back together in a short time. Then, as I already said, they did even more, but I was moderately certain. They were better than what we expected, in terms of researching requests. This is a fact to underline because There were many requests and they were good at fulfilling them.” Aurelio said it Andreazzoli, technician of Empoli, who in the press room presented the commitment of Bologna at the “Dall’Ara” valid for the seventh matchday of Serie A.

“Winning by convincing yourself is an important path and the match against Salernitana gave this double result. I don’t think there is any danger of lowering tension, we have a single objective which is to take steps forward. We are a team that must improve and has a lot of margin. We also faced Inter and we gave them some concern. Bologna has some important numbers, we will compare and see if the work done this week has brought us something more””.