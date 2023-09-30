Denpasar Voice – Persib Bandung coach, Bojan Hodak, has to rack his brains ahead of the match against Persita Tangerang in the 14th week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 which will be held at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api (GBLA) Stadium on Sunday (1/10/2023).

The reason is, several teams of Persib Bandung players have the potential to miss the match against Persita Tangerang in the 14th week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024. This made Bojan Hodak also have to take steps to ensure that his team could remain strong in this match.

As is known, several Persib Bandung players are currently recovering from injuries. Thus, Bojan Hodak must arrange a player composition strategy ahead of the match against Persita Tangerang in the 14th week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 tomorrow.

There are several Persib Bandung players who have the potential to miss the match against Persita Tangerang in the 14th week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024, namely Reky Rahayu, Febri Haryadi, and Zalnando who are still recovering.

Then Kakang Rudianto is currently sick and Beckham Putra is currently recovering from injury.

Furthermore, the Maung Bandung coach also revealed the condition of several of his players who could potentially not be able to participate in defending the team.

“We lost Kakang because he was sick, Beckham was not ready. He is practicing again for the first time, but still seems to be having trouble. Because he still looks a little hesitant and afraid to make a move. “Maybe Kakang and Beckham will be absent,” said Bojan Hodak, quoted from persib.co.id on Saturday (30/9/2023).

Nevertheless, he was not afraid to maximize the existing players to strengthen Persib Bandung in this match.

The figures of Ciro Alves and Alberto Rodriguez who have just recovered from injury are also not out of the spotlight. It is predicted that they will be maximized in the match against Persita Tangerang.

Apart from that, the coach admitted that the match would not be easy, but he was sure that his team would show their best game.

What he emphasized was that Persib Bandung should not be overconfident in facing Persita Tangerang in the 14th week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 tomorrow.

“It will be a tough match, because there are some good players there. But we are also in a good mood and in a good state of confidence. “But the most important thing is that we have to play optimally and not be overconfident,” he concluded.

Until now, Persib Bandung continues to make preparations so that tomorrow it can perform optimally. (*/Dinda)