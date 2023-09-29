The new BMW product was presented in Berlin yesterday. The R1300GS is the new entry on the market, as well as the most anticipated motorcycle of 2023, here you can find all the images and videos

September 29, 2023

Yesterday afternoon it was the day of the official presentation of the BMW R1300GS, the new arrival from the German company. There are many new features: the design, the engine, the asymmetric headlight and many other goodies that we invite you to discover in our dedicated article.

At first glance, in the new R1300GS, the aesthetics amaze: sportier, sleeker lines, which make the bike visibly lighter. The new design seems to have been appreciated by more or less everyone. Many of you, in the comments under the posts on our social networks (follow us on Facebook and Instagram if you are not already doing so), have appreciated the stylistic revolution of the new GS, others, however, expressed their objectionsin particular with respect to the new asymmetrical headlight.

As you well know, motorbikes must not only be beautiful to look at, they must above all be beautiful to ride. On the new one BMW R1300GS the German engineers got busy, there are many technical updates.

The engine has been completely revised. Now the gearbox is positioned below that, accompanied by the new camshaft arrangement, guarantees a notable reduction in size.

Power and torque also increase: the BMW boxer from 1,300 cc produces a power of 107 kW (145 HP) at 7,750 rpm, developing a maximum torque of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is to all intents and purposes the most powerful BMW engine ever produced in series with this architecture.

The winning feature of the GS1300 remains the same, the versatility that BMW has accustomed us to has not disappeared.

On paper the new entry it’s a GS in all respectswith the updates it has gained some power but above all it has had a good diet: weighs 12 kg less compared to the now “old” R1250GS. To make it lose weight, BMW worked on the details, think what they managed to remove from the engine 6,5 kg and if we decide to equip it with Enduro forged wheels we save another 1.8 kg. Not bad!

The BMW R1300GS in action

What was one of the best-selling motorcycles of the last 30 years it’s updated and we at Moto.it can’t wait to try it. Will it be a guaranteed success like past models? Will they have managed to improve it? Or will there have been steps backwards in the attempt to perfect a product that is already at the highest levels?

To answer these questions the only way is to try it, and there’s not much missing… In the meantime we leave you with the video of our Andrea Perfetti in Berlin, you can find it below!