The displacement increases and the power increases but the weight goes down by 12 kg; the Telelever and the Paralever become EVO, there is radar and for those who want everything, adaptive suspensions arrive

September 29, 2023

Twin-cylinder boxer engine, shaft final transmission, wheel diameter, Telelever and Paralever: this is – conceptually – all that remains identical between the new BMW R 1300 GS and the R 1250 GS, but in reality the differences and evolutions are extremely significant: if from the design point of view the break with tradition was clear and indisputable (one for all: goodbye to the asymmetrical headlight), for the engine and chassis however, there are components that are totally new and significantly evolved but which respect the “Spirit of GS” in a sort of conceptual continuity in search of further compactness, lightness, performance and safety.

Motor



Let’s start with the engine: it is a totally new 1,300 cc unit which sees a shortened stroke compared to the 1,250 cc despite the higher displacement and, above all, has the gearbox no longer behind the cylinders but in the lower part of the crankcase; a shorter and more compact engine (also thanks to the new positioning of the distribution, still equipped with Shiftcam for variable valve timing), more compressed and with larger valves than the 1.250, always air/liquid cooled but lighter than 3.9 kg on the base engine and 6.5 kg on the entire engine.

It is also the most powerful BMW boxer ever built: 107 kW (145 HP) at 7,750 rpm with a maximum torque of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm but it is important to note that between At 3600 and 7800 rpm, more than 130 Nm of torque is constantly available.

The gearbox maintains the six ratios but is now equipped with a sensor signal transmitter for the Shift Assistant Pro optional based on a new concept involving a torsion magnet. The cardan shaft is now equipped with larger cardan joints, a reduced deflection angle also reduces the non-uniformity of the rotational transmission which is inherent in cardan shaft joints. The rear axle drive has been redesigned and now has a longer wheel axle hub for even easier mounting and dismounting of the rear wheel.

BMW R 1300 GS, between slimmer lines and farewell to the asymmetric headlight: here’s how the design changes

Cycling



Compactness and lightness were once again the two directions along which the Munich technicians moved: the entire bike now weighs 12 kg less than the previous version. The engine remains a stressed part of the chassis, but the structure of the frame evolves: a die-cast aluminum is added at the rear to the steel part that connects the engine, steering head and swingarm pivot, which takes the place of the previous trellis.

At the front we find the new one EVO Telelever anterior is more rigid and posteriorly theEVO Paralever features a new wheel guide for greater dynamic performance, underlined by a greater length of the swingarm granted by the longitudinal compactness of the new engine.

For the new R 1300 GS then total three different wheel sets in the dimensions 3.0 x 19” at the front and 4.5 x 17” at the rear. The base model and Triple Black feature cast aluminum wheels, while the Trophy and Option 719 Tramuntana feature newly designed cross-spoke wheels with aluminum rim rings for dedicated off-road use. The new Enduro forged wheels are available as optional equipment ex factory, are also intended for off-road and offer a weight advantage of approximately 1.8 kg.

The new one is now available as a factory option electronic dynamic suspension adjustment (DSA), with dynamic adaptation of the damping and spring rate, as well as load compensation. In addition to the electronic management of the suspension, there is an interesting possibility of electronically varying the spring constant depending on the selected riding mode and the driving style. The automatic adjustment of the spring support ensures load compensation. To this they can be added (but only together with the DSA) as optional factory equipment, the new adaptive vehicle height control (the seat height goes from 850 mm to 820 mm when stationary and when traveling at low speed) and the sporty set-up which, in combination with the 20 mm of extra travel guaranteed by the suspension, will make off-road driving even more effective.

Electronics



The driving modes available in the standard version of the new R 1300 GS have increased from three to four: the Enduro also comes to the Road, Rain and Eco, for better off-road handling of the Bavarian maxienduro.

Arriva, for the first time on a GS, radar front and rear, in the (optional) form of Riding Assistant, which implements theActive Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Lane Change Warning (SWW, warning of a vehicle in the blind spot).

Active Cruise Control with integrated distance control can be used to set the desired driving speed and distance to the vehicle in front. Front Collision Warning with brake intervention is designed to prevent collisions and help reduce the severity of accidents, while Lane Change Warning monitors left and right lanes and can help ensure safe lane changes while supporting use of the rear-view mirror.