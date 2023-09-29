The new BMW R 1300 GS is new in every way and breaks with the past also from a design point of view. Here’s how it’s changed

September 29, 2023

The imperative in definition of the style of the new BMW R 1300 GS was to compact the bike and express it to the maximum mass reduction (overall by 12 kg compared to the R 1250 GS), but at the same time it was deemed necessary not to abandon the “Spirit of GS”: if the operation was successful, BMW customers will say so, but we can appreciate a clean cut with the lines of the past and an undoubtedly very strong aesthetic personality, starting from the new front light cluster which retires the historic asymmetrical look that had characterized the R-GS since the 1150. A decisive break with tradition, perhaps also a reflection of the transition of deliveries between Edgar Heinrich and the new BMW design leader Alexander Buckan, where the integration of high and low beams in a single headlight has totally redesigned the face of the GS and also made room for the front radar.

The central point of the design, however, remains the 1,300 cc boxer engine, also totally new, and – to continue the technical tradition but also in a certain sense to give stylistic continuity – the Telelever and Paralever suspensions remain, although profoundly evolved: all the rest is new and defines a motorbike with a strong personality and certainly recognizable as a “GS”.

“In the new BMW R 1300 GS we have focused on refining the GS concept even further. The new design is defined by integration and modularity, thus offering optimal performance and functionality optimal functionality for all motorcyclists. The components have been arranged components have been arranged in the most efficient way possible to achieve an integrative architecture and extraordinary aesthetics, fully respecting the tradition of the legendary GS flyline,” he said Christian Hahn-WörnleVehicle Design BMW R 1300 GS.

The s lineherb tank (totally new, in aluminium) it is undoubtedly flatter and less vertical, in search of greater dynamism and visual lightness, not only on the scales, which continues with the saddle that recalls those of sportier enduro and rally bikes; but it’s the same concept of modularity declared by BMW to be the protagonist of the rear, where a structure in die-cast aluminium it takes the place of the 1250 frame also for the purpose of being able to have different configurations of accessories and saddles.

BMW R 1300 GS Triple Black

Four versions



At the presentation on September 28, four versions of the new BMW R 1300 GS were revealed: the standard, the Triple Black, the Trophy and the Option 719 Tramuntana. There standard version of the new arrival maintains the dynamic and muscular character, with a low and compact front part, where the clean lines stand out, while the TripleBlack version is a classic variant of the model that we also saw in the 1250: here we also find a higher fairing and deflectors .

BMW R 1300 GS Trophy

The look is different, much more adventurous, for the Trophy which has a livery in Racingblue metallic and the rear chassis covered in matt metallic white, while the more exclusive version is embodied by the Option 719 Tramuntana which combines gold-colored wheels with a paint job in Aurelius Green metallic and aluminum parts.

Now, after having seen it in person, all that remains is to go and try it (lucky is our Nicola Andreeetto who will be among the first to be able to tell us how the new R 1300 GS goes), but in any case we can only recognize BMW’s courage to having innovated a true milestone of modern world motorcycle production.

BMW R 1300 GS, the history of the seven previous editions from 1982 to 2024

BMW R 1300 GS Option 719 Tramuntana