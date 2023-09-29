PRIVATE VOCATIONAL – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicts that the long dry season (El Nino) that is hitting Indonesia will continue until early January 2024.

Meanwhile, El Nino can cause drought in a number of regions in the country.

“According to BMKG predictions, El Nino will continue until early 2024,” explained BMKG Deputy for Meteorology, Guswanto, to journalists, Friday (29/9/2023).

According to Guswanto, the end of the dry season does not occur simultaneously in all regions of the country. There are areas that rarely get rain.

Also read: Land truck in Tangerang destroyed by mob because it hit a child and died on the spot

“The dry season ends along with the start of the rainy season, the start of the 2023/2024 rainy season will not coincide throughout Indonesia,” said Guswanto.

BMKG continued, the maximum air temperature in a number of regions in Indonesia reached 35-37 degrees Celsius. This happened in the last 10 days.

A number of areas south of the equator, including Jakarta, are still in the dry season.***