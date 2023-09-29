Ruetir.com > Blog > Games > News > BlizzCon 2023: the first details revealed by Blizzard Entertainment GamesNews

As Blizzard Entertainment prepares to welcome the community to BlizzCon 2023 the third ticket sales session has been announced on 3 and 4 November and will begin today, Friday 29 September, at 9pm Italian time. Here is a preview of the program of events that will take place live:

Community Night: The Community Takes the Stage Opening Ceremony: This Year’s Biggest News and Reveals Overwatch: New Hero Revealed Get to Know Us: Meet Friends and Share Stories Let’s Play Upcoming Content: For Dragonflight and Classic March of the Murlocs: join the Overwatch World Cup tradition: only one team will win the Hearthstone Duel-A-Dev cup: challenge us! Warcraft Rumble Rumblemania: Demonstration Games Diablo IV’s Hell’s Ink: Show off the Dark Lord’s Mark Moments to Share World of Warcraft Guild Clash: Who Will Win? Upgrade Your Inventory: Return Home With a Free BlizzCon Backpack Nexus of Inclusion: Celebrating What Unites Us Darkmoon Faire Horadric Library Much More

Tickets will be sold via AXS. More information on BlizzCon tickets is available at BlizzCon.com. BlizzCon 2023 will be live streamed for free for those unable to attend the event in person.

