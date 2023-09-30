Bleach TYBW comes to an end with part 2 putting his point and continued to the trajectory and legacy of anime. But the story of the Bleach universe is far from over. We recently learned exclusively that Bleach TYBW premieres its Season 3.

If you have been following our anime and manga section on the web, you will know that we try to inform about the most relevant news of the manga/anime universe where we find ourselves right now. And that is why we have to give you a first look at the trailer for the announcement of this season 3.

These are the details What we have at the moment about Season 3 of the series:

Bleach TYBW Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2024 and Studio Pierrot will be in charge of continuing to animate the production. The duration has not yet been specified, but it is expected to be around 13 chapters, each 20-25 minutes long.

We do not have a confirmed streaming platform for its broadcast. Most likely, like the previous ones, will be rebroadcast on the Disney + platform.

