A black hole is a region in space where gravity is so strong that light cannot escape from it, according to NASA.

She explains: “Strong gravity occurs due to pressure occurring in a small space. This pressure can occur at the end of a star’s life. While some black holes appear as a result of the death of a star.”

The Space website, which specializes in space affairs, said that black holes are “one of the strangest and most amazing things in space.”

Physics icon Albert Einstein predicted black holes through his theory of general relativity in 1915, but the idea itself is much older, according to the European Space Agency.

In 1784, the English philosopher John Michell said that if light was indeed a stream of particles (as suggested by Isaac Newton’s theory), it should be affected by gravity.

He also predicted that the star, which is 500 times wider than the Sun, would have a gravitational field so strong that even light could not escape it, describing these objects as “dark stars.”

The Space website revealed that the Milky Way Galaxy likely contains more than 100 million black holes.

For its part, the University of Chicago indicates that black holes arise when massive stars collapse at the end of their lives and perhaps under other conditions that the scientific community has not yet determined.

This week, astronomers were finally able to observe two huge jets launched from the black hole “The Monster” (M87), oscillating in an 11-year cycle, which proved for the first time that black holes rotate.