Prudence still seems to be the watchword at KTM, but the feeling is that the technicians of the Austrian brand have found a solution that can allow the RC16 to take an important step with the new carbon frame that Brad Binder and Jack Miller have developed. used today in Motegi.

The absolute debut, to tell the truth, took place on the Misano weekend, where test driver Dani Pedrosa took it into the race. And with great results, given that he had come close to the podium in both the Sprint and the long race. On Monday, the day of the collective tests, it was then the two owners’ turn to “taste” it for the first time, drawing favorable indications.

Initially, in Mattighofen they seemed to intend to use it as a solution for next year, but the positive feedback must have encouraged them to speed up the times and the results were seen immediately, because Binder was the fastest today in Japan and set the new record of the Japanese track, pulverizing Jorge Lorenzo’s previous record which had stood since 2015 and which therefore had still been achieved with Bridgestone tyres.

Despite this, the South African seemed very cautious at the end of the day: “I think the new chassis gave me a little more grip at the rear, which was something I’d been asking for for some time. It’s fantastic to have it available, because it’s certainly help: grip is worth lap time.”

“I think all of us were surprised by how fast Dani managed to be at Misano: he was literally driving us crazy. So we immediately realized that the test team had done a great job, finding something that worked very well. And “It’s only the first day, so I want to be a little cautious. Let’s see, but I feel better, because I feel like I have the possibility to ride the way I want, precisely because I have more grip at the rear”, added Binder.

The feeling of having found more grip at the rear, which was probably the thing he had lacked most in his last outings, those in which he struggled more than expected, is also very clear for his boxmate Jack Miller, who in turn has achieved direct access to Q2 with the tenth fastest time, despite also having suffered a crash at turn 11.

“We are able to challenge the competition again in terms of grip. Obviously we still have a lot of work to do in terms of electronics. But in terms of mechanical grip we have definitely found something and that is definitely positive for us, both for me and for Brad”, explained the Australian, suggesting that this chassis may still have a lot of unexplored potential.

