Electricity up 18%. Bills, new blow for families

Electricity bill for the typical family in protection at +18.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and extraordinary supplementary contribution to increase the electricity bonus. He makes it known the Arera which published its update of the conditions of greater electricity protection for the fourth quarter. Once the strengthening system in force for the last 2 years has been completed, the basic social bonuses are updated in order to guarantee a saving of 30% on the electricity bill (before taxes) and 15% on that gas (net of taxes).

Furthermore, for the last quarter of the year, he underlines the Arerasomething new is introduced: an extraordinary contribution that increases with the number of family members, which will automatically reach those who already receive the electricity bonus, i.e. families with a level Isee up to 15,000 euros (30,000 euros for large families), for a total value of 300 million euros.

Measures that implement what was foreseen by the Government in the decree approved at the meeting of the Council of Ministers last 25 September. The intervention joins those relating to gaswith the confirmation also in the fourth quarter of 2023 of the elimination of general charges and the VAT reduction to 5%, as well as for the heat management e district heating.

Electricity: Arera, 889.60 euros spent per typical family per year (-32%)

The expenditure on electricity for the typical family in the rolling year (between 1 January and 31 December 2023) it will be approximately 889.60 euros, marking -32.7% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (1 January – 31 December 2022).

