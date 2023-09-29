Great success yesterday in Milan for the BIGBEN EXPERIENCE in the setting of Palazzo Scalini, where the exclusive event promoted by the leading company in the video game market was held. It was a unique experience for gamers, enthusiasts and newcomers to the sector who immersed themselves in the BIGBEN world in a continuum of unexpected surprises and twists. An original and engaging way to learn about the Company’s latest extraordinary proposals.

An immersive experience beyond all expectations. For the entire duration of the evening, the guests were not simply spectators but real protagonists of this fantastic multi-sensory journey that they will hardly forget.

All this was possible thanks to the new Nacon accessories, first of all the REVOLUTION 5 PRO controller, soon available in stores. Another important new feature is the RIG 600 PRO, the new headphones which, thanks to dual wireless technology, allow you to stay connected to your phone and console at the same time.

A unique and spectacular moment of sharing, thanks to Twinkly’s programmable lights, which manage to create a true game experience. Numerous creators and talents participated in the event and, to delight those present, there was also a surprising finger food and a culinary performance by two men one kitchen.

An evening that indelibly marks the history of video games. Nothing has been left to chance, every detail has been studied with meticulous care for the joy of every gamer or cutting-edge technology enthusiast. The layout developed in multiple environments captured the attention of the guests who enjoyed choosing the rooms they preferred following their passions. Among the most coveted places of the evening was certainly the Heaven Room where, for the first time ever, the REVOLUTION 5 PRO controller with official Playstation license was presented; the Teen Room, the ideal “bedroom” for those who want to feel like a teenager even just for a while and the Gaming Room, a true Nerd’s paradise, the most vertical room, dedicated entirely to the gaming world and its fun and competitive soul . Lastly, the Silent Disco which featured the RIG 600 PRO.

Guests will also be entertained by the Disco Party with live DJ sets and drinks by Absolut, which has made available a special Drinklist with traditional and innovative cocktails created exclusively for the evening.

Together with Absolut, which has always been close to the world of tech and gaming, guests toasted and shared emotions and ideas in the lounge with soft music

Thanks to our partner realme who, thanks to its cutting-edge smartphones and unmistakable design, allowed the merger with our MG-X PRO, becoming a real portable console.

It was fun to create quality content with Canon, thanks to the brand’s world-class imaging offering. The products presented at the event, including the powerful EOS R8, the versatile EOS R50 and above all the revolutionary PowerShot V10, offer extraordinary performance to those who want to capture every moment of gameplay in high definition. An interesting collaboration that will see us partners on other future occasions

Thanks also to GRABYZ who created with Nacon a limited edition cream to increase the grip on gamepads, only and exclusively for the Grabyz X Nacon event.

