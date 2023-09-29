The man of the day is Brad Binder, who set the track record on Friday in Motegi and is set to be one of the favorites for the weekend. However, all eyes continue to be on the global challenge, with Marco Bezzecchi proving effective on the first day of the Japanese Grand Prix. The driver of the Mooney VR46 team sets the fifth time in the combined championship and takes direct Q2, a good start which, however, doesn’t let him down, on the contrary.

With great clarity and calm, Bez analyzes his day and, despite the positivity ahead of the weekend, he maintains that there is still work to be done in order to be in the fight for the top: “It was a fairly positive day, the goal was to go to direct Q2, so good. I was hoping to go a little faster, but I couldn’t. For that, tonight we have to try to get settled, especially with the soft on the rear, when braking. A particular area? No, I have to be faster in the time attack and also on the pace.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The work has just begun for Bezzecchi and his team, who have achieved the first objective of entering directly into Q2, but now they aim to take further steps forward in order to close the gap in the championship again: “Tomorrow I have to go a bit harder. I need to settle into braking, with the soft I expected to be faster, but instead I wasn’t able to be as fast as I wanted. This definitely needs to be improved. Worse than expected? No, but I thought I was faster on the soft. But still, I’m fifth and I’m not far away.”

“For the Sprint I think we will all use the soft, but for Sunday’s race I don’t know,” explains the driver from Viserba in reference to the tyres. “Anyway, I have to work a little more with the soft to go faster. With the average I feel very good. As for the weather, it will be the same for everyone, when we arrive we will see what the weather has in store for us,” he continues, speaking about the weather, which is expected to be unstable for Saturday and Sunday.

In these conditions, Brad Binder is the favourite, as he has already demonstrated at the end of this day. The South African from KTM also undermines the most accredited Martin and Bezzecchi himself, with Bagnaia who seems more behind, but he should never be excluded from the fight, as Marco himself confirms: “Binder is certainly the strongest today, Martin is also very fast I pass, but I still haven’t had time to look very well. Pecco tried the medium this afternoon, I didn’t really understand why. But in my opinion his day is not true, because he went very fast on the softs. So I don’t know how fast he could go in terms of pace. But in my opinion Binder is the one who is a little stronger for now.”

