The Japanese Grand Prix started with good prospects for Marco Bezzecchi, who aimed to close the gap in the championship on a track that was favorable to him on paper, but Saturday in Motegi did not go according to expectations. A bad fall in qualifying, fortunately without consequences, and a few too many mistakes in the Sprint, which he finished in sixth place, complicated his weekend.

The accident, which occurred in the early stages of Q2, left some small consequences which however did not affect the race too much: “I feel good, I only have a little pain in my left ankle and right knee, but luckily nothing major. to worry about,” explains the Mooney VR46 team driver, who goes into more detail explaining the reasons that led to the fall. “In qualifying I made a mistake on the out lap because I went in a little too fast with the tire not being ready. Let’s say it was, but I had taken the first two corners more slowly because I had Di Giannantonio in front and I didn’t want him to bother me, I was too close. So I let it go a little, but then I went in too hard and slipped.”

“Fortunately I managed to catch the other bike, which had the medium in front and that’s not great for this track, but I finished fourth, so good. I saw the video of the fall, scary? No, it was more so falling (laughs, ed.). The physical condition didn’t influence the race, I made a couple of mistakes which unfortunately created some problems for me”, continues Bez.

However, the Sprint started off on the right foot, a good starting point had led him to improve, however he ran into a couple of errors which then compromised the 12 laps: “At the start I managed to get a good starting point, but I wasn’t able to to unlock the front device, so I made the first two turns very slowly. I was going slow because the bike wasn’t turning, so I lost position on Marc, and he’s always very difficult to overtake because he’s strong when braking.”

“Then I made another mistake with the rear device. I used it when I shouldn’t have and Zarco surpassed me. A couple of mistakes that I shouldn’t have made, but I tried to do the best I could. Normally I don’t make these mistakes, it was definitely a lack of concentration. Usually when you make these mistakes it’s because you lose concentration. Without these errors could I have been with Jack and Pecco? Yes, I don’t know if I would have done better or worse, but I definitely would have been with them.”

With Saturday behind us, it’s time to think about the long race on Sunday, for which Bezzecchi enters with a 47-point advantage from the top and with the desire to redeem himself: “Now the objective is to make an even better start than today, which has already been good. It’s not that simple, but the aim is to feel more comfortable in the leading positions. If maybe I don’t use the lowering device where it shouldn’t be, we can certainly improve. If I hadn’t made this mistake, I wouldn’t have been overtaken and I would have immediately gone to get Marc and overtake him.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images