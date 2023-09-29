We know that VAT-Free Day is one of MediaMarkt’s star promotions, but sometimes it is not when some products have the best prices. For example, if you were waiting for a great offer to make the jump to a huge 75-inch Smart TV, the best day is today.

Take advantage of the 42% discount that you can find at MediaMarkt for this Samsung QLED Smart TV with great image quality according to its large size.

Huge Samsung QLED Smart TV

This Smart TV on offer has the large screen size as its main attraction. If you have always wanted to have a home theater and have the size available to accommodate a 75-inch Smart TV, today the price will not be the problem with this offer at MediaMarkt. It’s not all about size, but the great image quality is supported by the Quantum dot technology, with nanocrystals that convert light into more than 1 billion pure colors, even at the highest brightness level. Speaking of brightness, it supports HDR10+.

The Quantum 4K Lite processor will offer you the image resolution you were looking for. In addition, it uses AI to improve quality. The screen has Pantone certification, which ensures that the colors you see are the most authentic with absolute fidelity.

It should also be noted that it comes with Dual LED to offer more realistic contrast and colors in every moment. And use Object Tracking Sound+ so you can enjoy 3D surround sound in every movie or series you watch.

To compensate for the 75-inch screen size, it won’t take up much background thanks to the AirSlim design, thin and thinwhich integrates perfectly into the wall if you want to hang it or eliminates dead spaces if you are going to place it on a piece of furniture.

Among the most interesting features so that it can be placed more universally, especially taking into account its enormous dimensions, is its adjustable base, which allows you to vary the height of the TV stand as you wish without space limitations. It’s ideal for when you need to place a sound bar under the TV.

Many more channels with Samsung TV Plus

One of the advantages of release a Smart TV from Samsung for your home is that you will be able to access a large repertoire of channels thanks to the exclusive television service for customers who have their televisions. In this way, if you have grown tired of the classic DTT channels, you will now have the opportunity to have a greater number of TV channels available.

We are talking about Samsung TV Plus, the streaming platform with more than 150 channels in which we find various thematic channels, but also linear channels such as those from RTVE. Without a doubt, it is a good alternative for areas with an Internet connection, but with poor DTT signal reception.

You will think that you have to spend close to 2,000 euros to get this Smart TV model, but that is not the case. The previous recommended retail price was 1,999 euros, but today thanks to the discount at MediaMarkt you have it available for only 1,149 euros with free shipping.