Guts could have a meeting with an old friend, as the most recent chapter of the manga has hinted.

Chapter 374 of the Berserk manga has brought back an old friend of Guts, who could help him overcome his emotional decline.

Join the conversation

After some setbacks, the Berserk manga has returned and it has done so in a very interesting way, since This new chapter has been decisive in laying the foundations and giving way to the new stage of this epic story that continues to show us a Guts who is in extreme need and mentally broken.

In fact, currently, Guts has been going through a depressive phase, as he has had an emotional decline due to the constant and traumatic experiences he has had to deal with, which has caused this prominent swordsman to explode in the worst wayhaving a total collapse.

However, the unfortunate situation of Guts could be about to change, since the most recent chapter has made the Black Swordsman Reconnect with an old friend in the midst of the most difficult times that he has been experiencing, which would be of great help for him to cope with his emotional decline.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #374 of the Berserk manga.

Berserk chapter 374 hints at a reunion between Guts and Rickert

As we have already mentioned, The last chapters of Berserk have shown a completely collapsed Gutssince the swordsman has suffered a serious emotional decline, since after losing Caska again, he has been questioning whether everything he has done has been in vain, leading him to feel hopeless and in a very unfortunate position.

In addition, The return of the Berserk manga could finally change Guts’ unfortunate situationsince in the most recent chapter it has been hinted that the swordsman could have a meeting with an old friend and former member of the Hawk Ganga detail that would be great so that Guts can find his way again.

And during the development of the manga chapter 374 It has been seen that the Kushan army has invaded the ship on which Guts and company had escaped after Griffith’s attack on Elfheim, capturing the prominent swordsman. Likewise, among the Kushan soldiers there is a boy who clearly does not share the complexion of others, because he is only observing each event. However, this child is none other than Rickertan old friend of Guts.

This detail hints at a possible meeting between Guts and Rickert, who has apparently joined the Kushan army, looking more mature since he last met Guts. In fact, many events have happened since both former colleagues crossed paths, so This reunion could suit the Black Swordsman very well. so that he regains his sanity and is motivated again to rescue Casca.

It should be noted that it has been a long time since readers last saw Rickertbecause this child had made a slight alliance with Silatthe same Kushan who first attacked Guts during the Golden Age. Well, Silat wanted to learn more about Griffith and who better than Rickert to provide him with the information so he joined and they left Falconia heading to a secret Kushan village without leaving a trace until now.

Rickert’s appearance in this chapter apart from hinting at a meeting with Gutshas also led to speculation about a possible union between the Kushan Rebel Armypresumably led by Silat, and the Black Swordsman, since both are enemies of Griffith, this being an alliance that would suit Guts very well on his way to recover Casca and defeat his staunch rival.

In addition to this, The Kushan Army could have easily eliminated the members of Guts’ ship, but they didn’t.which gives a lot to think about the true intentions of this group that has captured and chained an unconscious Guts, knowing the power that the swordsman wields.

We have to wait for the plot to progress to see How the meeting between Guts and Rickert develops and how this whole confusing situation in which the Black Swordsman and his crew have been immersed will end.

Join the conversation