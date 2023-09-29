Well, Bendtner’s heart would already be occupied again. According to what was reported by the website ‘Se og Hor’, in fact, the former player is apparently dating Sus Wilkins34 years old, bisexual actress and model, known for appearing in several TV shows in Sweden and for participating in the Netflix series ‘Loving Adults’.

Sus ended his decade-long relationship with singer-songwriter Freja Kirk in August. The two girls were married two years ago.

“With love and complete sharing, I announce that Freda and I have concluded our ten-year love story, inaugurating one as friends – wrote Sus on Instagram – We were in love for 10 years, crowning our dream with the wedding. Sometimes, however, we realize that we are better off as friends.”

Niklas and Sus would have been “paparazed” during a recent “love elopement” in Roma, as confirmed by the title chosen by Se og Hor to frame the fact: “Romance in Rome”.

Those involved have for the moment refused to comment on the rumours, although they were unable to deny the photos which portrayed them in very intimate and passionate attitudes…

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Itasportpress to discover all the news of the day.

September 28 – 7.27pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED