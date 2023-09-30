La Viola have made a heavy investment but there are already those in the environment who miss Jovic and Cabral

True to herself. If we want, Fiorentina has found continuity, even if it is not exactly what they dreamed of. It’s always half beautiful. The last match against Frosinone is the perfect example: a great first half, a Champions League team game, bunches of unexploited opportunities and a timid and mediocre second round where who knows how the mechanisms get stuck and the field is given away to the rivals for the comeback. And then, the usual age-old problem of the center forward, which in this start is even more serious than last season, despite the substantial investments. Black out which Vincenzo Italiano is unable to remedy and which does not allow Viola to make the definitive leap in quality. Had they won in Frosinone, they would now be third in the company of Juventus, two points from the top.

the taboo of 9

—

All things considered, Fiorentina still started well: 11 points, only one resounding defeat at Inter after their cup efforts, and 12 goals scored. Less only than Inter (15), Milan and Roma (13, but the Giallorossi managed 7 against Empoli). The problem is that the kings of the Viola goals are the usual Nico Gonzalez and Bonaventura, at 3, and then the defenders (Quarta, Ranieri) and the midfielders (Duncan) came to help. Nzola and Baltran, the men who were supposed to resolve the taboo of number 9), did not arrive. Nzola, strongly wanted by Italiano, was paid 13 million, Beltran 25. Almost 40 million thrown away for the moment. Nzola doesn’t find the goal, yet he also had opportunities in Frosinone, Beltran had fewer minutes available, where he proved to be an excellent player only away from the area but perhaps it’s time to give him more space while waiting for Nzola to find the condition (and the “head”). Meanwhile, there are already those who miss Jovic and Cabral even if, to be honest, except for the goal on Jovic’s debut in Serie A, they had only started scoring in October. In the summer Jovic was sold to Milan just as he was bought by Real, for zero. On Cabral, however, Fiorentina made a decent capital gain, selling him to Benfica for 20 million +5 bonus which if things go on like this Viola won’t take because the Brazilian is still dry and doesn’t play much. By the way, an Argentine site close to River, Soydelmillo.com, says that the millionarios are worried because of those 25 million, 12.5 are bonuses linked to goals and they think they will never arrive. Fiorentina, we are sure, would be happy to pay them.

wake up time

—

Yet Lucas in River, in a championship that was not exactly simple, scored 12 goals in 25 games. And his “partner” Nzola has signed 13 in 31 with Spezia. Numbers of real center forwards, who made the club and the fans dream. Instead, with the 9 we are the usual ones. In fact, worse than before. Ok, we’re still at the dawn of the season. The long-serving Angolan and the Argentinian baby talent will have other matches to try to break the deadlock. Italiano is confident: “Their goals will come.” But time is running out more and more. To permanently enter the upper districts, they need their goals, Nico and Bonaventura cannot always solve the problem. La Viola awaits them anxiously, but in the meantime sees investments collapse on the football stock exchange.