Suara.com – The MasterChef Indonesia competition has entered season 11. In the latest episode, Cinta Laura came as a guest to taste the participants’ cooking with the three judges, namely Chef Juna, Chef Renata and Chef Arnold.

The theme of the latest episode of MasterChef Indonesia is food inspired by films. MasterChef Indonesia participant Kanthi apparently cooked uduk rice, fried chicken and sambal uleg inspired by the film Si Doel Anak Sekolahan.

Unfortunately Kanthi’s cooking was considered bad by Cinta Laura. One of the fatal mistakes was the chicken being undercooked and the chili sauce being too salty.

“What disappointed me the most was Mbak Kanthi’s food today. I’m sure you have talent but I’m sorry, this food is very bad,” commented Cinta Laura in a busy post on Twitter on Thursday (28/9/2023).

The other MasterChef Indonesia judges also agreed so Kanthi entered the pressure test round. However, Kanthi still defended himself, which made Twitter or X netizens annoyed.

MasterChef Indonesia judges

“I know myself and I really understand. But I still have a defense because my cooking matches the food in the film. But if it’s raw and salty, that’s fatal,” said Kanthi.

By making netizens angry, here are the comments:

“If I were a judge, I feel like I have enough reasons to ‘send’ home contestants whose cooking seems like they don’t have this intention,” commented the account @goodg***.

“Not to belittle it, but this is Masterchef class. If I were the producer, maybe I wouldn’t show this part on TV,” replied the account @mynameisda***.

“It’s time to disband this event, now there are no skills, just relying on the gimmicks of each participant’s persona,” said the account @arthemis***.

“Still confused about what the Masterchef Indonesia audition is like, how come it’s like a random pick of people from various professions,” criticized the account @ApinkMelod***.

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi