The rumors have been circulating for some time and now comes the official confirmation: Axel Bassani is leaving the Motocorsa team at the end of this season. The Superbike rider market is a whirlwind and this year has proven to be richer than ever in terms of changes and this, in chronological order, is just the latest of many. After three seasons together, the time has come to separate the ways of Bassani and Motocorsa, who say goodbye.

The Venetian rider made his debut in Superbike with Lorenzo Mauri’s team in 2021, closing his first season in the top 10. Axel has shown constant growth during these three years, in which he has achieved several satisfactions. Only victory is still missing, he came close to winning on several occasions but without succeeding. However, he will still have this last part of the season to try to leave Motocorsa with an even sweeter taste.

A new chapter in Bassani’s career now begins, and he seems projected towards the Kawasaki team. Having announced the farewell of Jonathan Rea, who will race with Yamaha next year, the rumors that Axel is ready to replace the six-time world champion in the factory team are increasingly insistent. This would be a big leap for the Italian, who would occupy a place in the official team for the first time. However, nothing is certain yet and the market continues to be in great turmoil.

Bassani thus leaves the saddle free, which can be coveted by different riders. It’s a Ducati, the bike that at the moment seems to be the absolute best on the grid. For this reason, Lorenzo Mauri, Motocorsa team manager, revealed on the occasion of the Portimao round that he already has several contenders: “For 2024, many riders have knocked on our door and the choice is very difficult. In recent months we have gone from ten to two possible drivers.”

Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

There will therefore be a real selection to choose the one who will be Bassani’s successor on the Panigale V4R: “There are two non-Italian riders and we will probably do a day of testing with each of them to understand their sensations and their method of work. They are young, both challenges are different, I believe in both challenges and now it is a 50%-50% situation. I can’t name names. There are two names and we will have them for a test in Jerez. Both are already Superbike riders, I want to understand their sensations on a test day. The test will be fundamental to decide who our rider will be, to understand how he fits into the team and with the bike,” continues Mauri.

Axel Bassani comments on the decision made about his future: “It was a very painful decision to leave Motocorsa, which was like a family to me, but it was right to try this experience. I would like to thank everyone, absolutely everyone in the team who collaborated with me in this professional experience. A special thanks, which I truly give from the heart, goes to Lorenzo Mauri who believed in me from the first second and thanks to his intuition we managed to bring the team to the position it currently finds itself in. Motocorsa Racing family will always remain part of my heart.”

The team also has words for its rider, who has given so much satisfaction in recent years: “The entire Motocorsa Racing team and all the sponsors want to thank our standard-bearer for the splendid years spent together and for the results obtained. Our goal for the 2023 season remains to repeat the success achieved in 2022 by winning the title of Best Independent. The entire Motocorsa family thanks Axel for his dedication and professionalism in the work carried out in these three years of mutual satisfaction. It is with all our heart that we wish him a successful future. He will still remain part of our family and a piece of our heart goes with him.”

