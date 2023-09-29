If you’ve ever wondered who is faster between Barry Allen or Wally West, DC Comics solves this question for us about Flash.

In a surprising twist in the world of comics, Daily Planet editor-in-chief Lois Lane has shed light on the perennial question of who is the fastest Flash in the DC Comics Universe. In Action Comics #1017, Lois refers to Wally West as the fastest man alive, thus confirming the belief of many fans.

The dispute over who is the faster Flash, whether Barry Allen or Wally West, has been a topic of passionate debate among DC fans for years. Although Barry Allen was the first to take up the mantle of the Scarlet Speedster and is the better known, Wally West has proven time and time again that he is the faster of the two.

The reason behind this statement lies in the unique relationship between both characters.

Barry, as the original Flash, taught Wally everything he needed to know about being a superhero, including how to use the Speed ​​Force. This early teaching gave Wally an advantage in understanding and controlling his abilities, leading him to surpass Barry in speed.

Lois and Superman, two of the most respected figures in the world of superheroes, are also aware of this reality. In Action Comics #1017, Superman offers sage advice to a construction worker before hearing Lois’ call. She needs him back quickly and refers to his speed as, “He may not be as fast as Wally, but yeah… he’s as fast as Barry.” The reference is clear, Lois considers Wally to be the fastest man alive, and Superman, who has worked with numerous speedsters in his career, also agrees.

Superman de DC Comics

This comment in the comics confirms the long-held belief that Wally West is, in fact, the fastest Flash in the DC Universe. Although Barry Allen is still incredibly fast, Wally has consistently outperformed his mentor and proven to be the fastest of them all.

Wally West’s saga as the Flash continues in The Flash #1, where he faces new challenges and mysteries related to the Speed ​​Force.

But I’m also interested in your opinion. What do you think is the fastest Flash? Leave me your comments, the debate can be very interesting.