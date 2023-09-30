The coach: “Doig still out, Djuric will be there”

Marco Baroni presents in a press conference Verona’s match on Monday in Turin against Juric’s Granata. Below are his statements.

“The goal? Our job is to find solutions to the problems. Analyzing the matches against Milan and Atalanta we had more shots on target than the opponent but this is certainly not a solution. We must certainly improve from this point of view.”

Now we find another complicated match against a very physical opponent who has some certainties, but this must be an extra motivation to do well. I don’t like to look at what we have done but what we have to do. We must face the match with spirit and courage.

The new ones? They are guys we are trying to get to know to try to understand their characteristics too. I’ve already put Suslov in, he has leg and dynamism, the same goes for Cruz who we saw directly. They are guys who have strength but at the same time coming off an injury, they also need to be waited for. I want ready people who have courage and take initiative.

Djuric and Doig called up? As for Doig it is premature while Djuric will probably be there.

Suslov is a player who can move across the entire offensive front, he has stability, he is not a lightweight, he must make the best use of his dribbling ability and we are working on it given that in any case these players also come from a different type of football, it is in every case a player who can give us an important hand.”

September 30 – 3.22pm

