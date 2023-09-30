Housing in large urban centers is a constant headache due to the lack of available space to build new housing at an affordable price. After years of advancing gentrification in the centers of large cities, office buildings have displaced citizens to the outskirts, raising the price of housing that remained.

Now, the office rental market is not at its best. Barcelona takes the example of other cities in the world and seeks to reduce real estate tension by converting empty offices into homes.

The idea: convert offices into apartments. The scarcity of land to build housing and the urgency of real estate developers to get rid of the hot potato of having thousands of square meters of empty offices have made both parties agree to carry out a series of regulatory modifications to reclassify the buildings of Empty offices in Barcelona as housing.

The case of Barcelona is not isolated, in large cities such as London, San Francisco or New York, similar measures are already being taken to make profitable empty office buildings that, at this time, have very little demand.

Teleworking has emptied the offices. The impact of teleworking on the office rental market is undeniable and return-to-office policies are not returning employees to the offices, but rather companies are opting to make working hours more flexible with hybrid work models. The result is that companies need less and less office space.

The Office Property Telescope 2023 report prepared by the consulting firm EY, reveals that Madrid and Barcelona have an office vacancy rate of 10% with a tendency to increase in the coming months. According to this report, Barcelona has 73 new office projects underway that were to be delivered in 2023, but that will either not be completed or will be delivered in 2024 due to the low demand in the office market at present.

Pave the way with new standards. Housing regulations in Barcelona require builders to dedicate 30% of new real estate developments to social housing. In statements to La Vanguardia, Xavier Vilajoana, president of the Association of Developers of Catalonia (APCE), stated: “This obligation has stopped all development activity in the city, in exchange for providing only 52 social homes since 2018.”

Given that the formula does not encourage the creation of new housing, the Ecology, Urban Planning, Infrastructure, Mobility and Housing commission of Barcelona City Council proposes a reform of the regulation and proposes that developers pay that 30% directly to the council. This new tax frees them from the obligation to allocate part of their promotion to that purpose. The promoters believe that this imposition will contribute to raising the price of housing even more. In 2023, land built in Barcelona will pay 4,131 euros per square meter.

Facilitate the procedures for the change of use. Although it may seem that changing the use of an office building into a home is limited to dividing the space on each floor and that’s it, the reality is that the administrative process is somewhat more complex. That is where the promoters who met at The District real estate sector show in Barcelona have asked the mayor of Barcelona and regional authorities for a commitment to make the procedures for occupancy certificates and change of use licenses more flexible and streamlined.

It is not the first time that such an initiative has been carried out in Barcelona since after the real estate crisis of 2008, the city already transformed 500,000 m2 of offices into homes and hotels.

Reconversion of offices to accommodate teleworking. The intention of the developers is not always aimed at definitively eliminating the office land available in districts with a strong business presence in Barcelona such as 22@, but rather at rethinking the space as a place in which to live and work, with formulas coliving, such as those that are being used in rural coworking spaces, where accommodation and a space adapted for teleworking are offered.

In this way, by putting more available housing on the market, the aim is to reduce the real estate tension that exists in certain downtown districts, contributing to lower rental prices, without completely eliminating the supply of office space or teleworking.

